Man arrested in Parkville after fleeing traffic stop on I-695

Maryland State Police arrested a man in Parkville after he fled a traffic stop on I-695 Tuesday morning.

Don Trey Busship Lee George, 23, of Baltimore, was arrested and charged with providing a false name to police, driving under a suspended license and driving without a license, police said in a news release.

Around 7:40 a.m., police said a state trooper stopped a green Buick on the outer loop of I-695 at Perring Parkway. The driver, police said, gave a false name. As police re-approached the vehicle, the driver fled, driving off the ramp onto Perring Parkway.

Once on Perring Parkway, the driver left his vehicle and ran to the back of the Perring Plaza shopping center, police said.

Troopers, a Maryland State Fire Marshal unit and several Baltimore County units responded and found the driver on the roof of one of the shopping center buildings. Police said the man jumped off and began to flee, then was arrested.

One deputy state fire marshal was injured during the chase and transported to GBMC by ambulance for treatment, the release said.

