Towson University dorm castaways get new life in church yard sale

Thousands of items discarded as students moved out of Towson University dorms will be given new life in a yard sale June 8, organizers said.
The annual end-of-school-year sale, now in its third year, is run by Ascension Lutheran Church and campus Lutheran-Episcopal ministry The Table, said ministry Pastor Laura Sinche.
“I watched what was discarded every year and thought there had to be a better way … than throwing everything out,” Sinche said.
The organizations set up boxes for the 5,700 students who live on campus to place items they no longer need as they moved out of their dorms at the end of the semester in May.
Between 25 and 30 volunteers from the campus ministry and church help sort the items, Sinche said.
Some of the most “disgusting” things are thrown out, Sinche said. “It’s kind of a grimy job at the beginning, but we know why we’re doing it.”
Food goes to the campus food pantry, Sinche said, adding later that last year the effort contributed more than 100 boxes of food to local organizations. Some items are donated to three nonprofit organizations: the Baltimore Teacher Swap, Healthcare for the Homeless and Project PLASE.
The rest is sold at the yard sale, Sinche said.
Most of the items are clothing. This year, she said a 16-foot storage pod, at least 8 or 9 feet tall, is filled three-quarters of the way to the ceiling with piles of clothing.
With so much clothing, Sinche said it is sold at deep discounts: 50 cents for shirts, $2 for jackets, a dollar for pants. Last year, the event raised about $1,500 for Towson nonprofit Prologue Inc., she said.
Funds benefit Baltimore Station, a recovery community for veterans in Sharp-Leadenhall.
The yard sale takes place June 8 from 9 a.m. to noon in the Ascension Lutheran parking lot at 7601 York Road.