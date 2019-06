Photo courtesy Baltimore Sun / Baltimore Sun

Alan "The Horse" Ameche, on his back at left clutching the ball has just scored the Baltimore Colts' first touchdown here from two-yard line against New York Giants at Yankee Stadium on Dec. 28, 1958. This one came in the second quarter, his winning one in sudden-death overtime period beat the Giants, 23-17. Giant player with head-hold on Ameche is Jim Patton. Other players ID are Colts' George Preas (60), and Madison Nutter (50); Giants' Emlen Tunnell (45), Carl Karllivacz (1), Sam Huff (70), Roosevelt Brown (79) and Andy Robustelli (81) extreme right.