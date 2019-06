A photo taken of a photo, of the Lion's Roar, that appeared in the 2011 New Year's Day parade and festival in London on display.

Councillor Catherine Longworth, past lord mayor of Westminster, and festival founder Robert Bone get a warm welcome at Dulaney High School in Timonium on Monday, Sept. 23. The students played a special performance for them before being invited to perform during the New Year's Day parade and festival in London.

Staff Photos by Jen Rynda