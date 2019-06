John Woodland dances with Laura Ungar, a vibrant living assistant at Brightview at Mays Chapel during Brightview's prom on Saturday, Sept. 27.

Jeff Montgomery dances with his grandmother Esther Delancey during the prom in Brightview at Mays Chapel on Saturday, Sept. 27.

Esther Delancey, who emigrated from Sicily many years ago, is 99 and lives in Brightview at Mays Chapel. She has never attended a prom, so Brightview held one on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2014.

Nicole Munchel/For The Baltimore Sun Media Group photos