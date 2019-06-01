John W. Brick Mental Health Foundation 5K at Towson University's Johnny Unitas Stadium on Sept. 10. Proceeds from the 2017 John W. Brick 5K, dedicated to the memory of John W. Brick, who succumbed to complications of schizophrenia, benefit the John W. Brick Mental Health Foundation, which advances learning on how exercise benefits mental health. The foundation was started by John's brother, Victor Brick.