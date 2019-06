Felled trees along Stoneleigh Road such as these contributed to power outages in Stoneleigh, even six days after a violent thunderstorm hit the area June 29. Crews from Tampa, Fla., were working alongside BGE workers Thursday to restore electricity to residents.

Thursday was another hot one in Towson. BGE was on hand along with crews from TECO out of Tampa, Fl., working to restore power to parts of town still without electricity following last Friday's severe thunderstorm.

Photos by Elizabeth Eck