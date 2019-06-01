Boys lacrosse preview for Towson area schools [Pictures]
While Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association squads will follow all the new NCAA rules designed to create more action on the field, their public school counterparts will continue to follow the 2012 status quo. Regardless of the rules, look below to see if your favorite team has a chance to be the last one standing after a season-long sprint to the finish. This team-by-team preview includes Boys' Latin, Calvert Hall, Dulaney, Friends, Gilman, Loch Raven, Loyola Blakefield, Lutheran, St. Paul's, and Towson.