Boys lacrosse preview for Towson area schools [Pictures]

Gene Sweeney Jr., Baltimore Sun

2012 record: 14-7 Coach Bob Shriver's quote: "What are you going to do? Somebody has to be the favorite, but we take these things with a grain of salt." Breakdown: Every year, one team appears to be the cream of the crop in terms of talent returning to the fold. Last year, Calvert Hall was the team to beat, and the Cardinals fulfilled their destiny by routing archrival Loyola Blakefield in the MIAA A Conference title game. This spring, it's the Lakers taking center stage of what is widely regarded as the best prep league in the nation. BL has skilled athletes up and down its lineup, and will need them all just to get through a daunting non-conference schedule that boasts Florida powers St. Andrews and Lake Highland, Gonzaga (D.C.), Conestoga (Pa.), Hill Academy (Canada), Culver Academy (Ind.) and state public school foes South River (Anne Arundel County) and Glenelg (Howard).