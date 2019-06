Jen Rynda / BSMG

Dan Smith, center, of Parkton gives out high fives while duckpin bowling with his sons, Charlie Smith, bottom right, 8, and Alex Smith, not pictured, 10, and friend Curt Kuchta, top right, of Millers and his sons Chris Kuchta, bottom left, 10, and Ben Kuchta, not pictured, 8, at Bowlero Timonium on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017.