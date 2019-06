Steve Ruark / For The Baltimore Sun Media Group

Jennifer Merriman, standing, of Lutherville, helps Isabel Martin, left, 97, a resident at Blakehurst retirement community, work with oil pastels as Marjorie Merriman, 92, a Blakehurst resident who is Jennifer's mother, also works with oil pastels during an art class in Towson Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2015.