Acting Baltimore County Budget and Finance director Edward Blades nominated for permanent position

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. has nominated acting Director of Budget and Finance Edward Blades for the permanent position.

The director oversees the office that creates the annual county budget and manages its finances.

“Ed is a dedicated public servant who brings to this position years of relevant experience and a wealth of institutional knowledge,” Olszewski said in a statement. “He knows county government inside and out, and has been invaluable over the last few months as we managed a challenging budget season and addressed a structural deficit.”

Blades has been in the county’s Office of Budget and Finance since 1996. He took the role of deputy director in 2012, according to a news release. He was nominated as acting director in April after the county announced the retirement of Keith Dorsey, who served in the role for 35 years.

The budget director also oversees the 911 Communications Center, accounting, insurance administration, payroll, retirement and other services within county government, according to the release. The nomination comes at a time when Olszewski is making public efforts to increase transparency in the county budget by unveiling an online platform to see how taxpayer money is spent.

In an April work session, County Council members on both sides of the aisle praised Blades ahead of a vote to confirm him as acting director. Cockeysville Republican Wade Kach told Blades he thought “you’ll be great for the job.” Woodstock Democrat Julian Jones called him a “downright decent person and a hard worker.”

“Having been here [23] years and working your way up, I think that means something,” Jones said.

CAPTION A 24" water main break caused a sink hole on York Road near Padonia Road. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) A 24" water main break caused a sink hole on York Road near Padonia Road. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION A 24" water main break caused a sink hole on York Road near Padonia Road. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) A 24" water main break caused a sink hole on York Road near Padonia Road. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Melissa Hyatt retired from the Baltimore City police department last year and is now the Baltimore County police chief nominee. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video) Melissa Hyatt retired from the Baltimore City police department last year and is now the Baltimore County police chief nominee. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Under Armour has opened a new distribution center in Sparrows Point. (Barbara Haddock Taylor, Baltimore Sun video) Under Armour has opened a new distribution center in Sparrows Point. (Barbara Haddock Taylor, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Baltimore County Police Department spokesman Shawn Vinson and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski give an update on the Baltimore County police officer who was shot while on duty. (Phil Davis, Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore County Police Department spokesman Shawn Vinson and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski give an update on the Baltimore County police officer who was shot while on duty. (Phil Davis, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Baltimore County police continue to investigate the incident in the 3000 block of Linwood Avenue that left a Baltimore County police officer injured and one man dead on Thursday, May 2. The officer, taken to Shock Trauma, was responding to a report of a person with a gun in a home. (Kim Hairston, Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore County police continue to investigate the incident in the 3000 block of Linwood Avenue that left a Baltimore County police officer injured and one man dead on Thursday, May 2. The officer, taken to Shock Trauma, was responding to a report of a person with a gun in a home. (Kim Hairston, Baltimore Sun video)

asolomon@baltsun.com

twitter.com/libsolomon