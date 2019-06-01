Black Sheep Yarn Shop - "knitting table"

Black Sheep Yarn Shop in Timonium is always abuzz with activity. Not only are there classes offered, but people often just drop in to sit at the "knitting table" and work and talk. Owner Donna Wiener says the knitting table is a place where "kindred" knitting enthusiasts meet. On Sun., Feb. 18, the shop will offered a Building Blocks class, during which participants work on a knitted block for a 12-block blanket. The class meets once a month: 12 blocks, one completed each month.