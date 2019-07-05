Baltimore County school lead tests complete; results to be posted by end of month

State-mandated lead tests of drinking water in Baltimore County Public Schools were completed before the end of the school year, with results set to be posted by the end of the month, officials said.

Samples for all remaining schools were taken before the last day of school on June 17, said David Glassman, the school system’s supervisor for environmental services.

Those samples have been submitted to the lab for analysis, Glassman said, and are expected to be received and posted online by the end of July.

The tests are the result of a 2017 state law mandating that school systems test for lead. Testing for elementary schools and schools built before 1988 was due July 1, 2018, but school systems, including Baltimore County’s, got a one-year extension.

Results for 134 schools have been posted so far, with 34 remaining. Out of tested schools, 80 had at least one tap test positive for lead.

CAPTION A rainbow appears after the rain moves out at Oregon Ridge Park hours before the scheduled concert and fireworks display. (Kim Hairston, Baltimore Sun video) A rainbow appears after the rain moves out at Oregon Ridge Park hours before the scheduled concert and fireworks display. (Kim Hairston, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION A rainbow appears after the rain moves out at Oregon Ridge Park hours before the scheduled concert and fireworks display. (Kim Hairston, Baltimore Sun video) A rainbow appears after the rain moves out at Oregon Ridge Park hours before the scheduled concert and fireworks display. (Kim Hairston, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Joanne R. Rund was sworn in during a ceremony as the first permanently appointed female Fire Chief of Baltimore County Fire Department. Joanne R. Rund was sworn in during a ceremony as the first permanently appointed female Fire Chief of Baltimore County Fire Department. CAPTION A 24" water main break caused a sink hole on York Road near Padonia Road. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) A 24" water main break caused a sink hole on York Road near Padonia Road. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Melissa Hyatt retired from the Baltimore City police department last year and is now the Baltimore County police chief nominee. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video) Melissa Hyatt retired from the Baltimore City police department last year and is now the Baltimore County police chief nominee. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Under Armour has opened a new distribution center in Sparrows Point. (Barbara Haddock Taylor, Baltimore Sun video) Under Armour has opened a new distribution center in Sparrows Point. (Barbara Haddock Taylor, Baltimore Sun video)

asolomon@baltsun.com

twitter.com/libsolomon