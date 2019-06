Adam M. Rosenblatt, of Timonium, president and CEO of Baltimore Barbecue Company, holds bottles of his barbecue sauce, original and Chesapeake flavors, at the Towson Farmer's Market in late July.

Adam Rosenblatt, an attorney for Baltimore County, moonlights as owner of Baltimore Barbecue Company. He makes two kinds of sauces -- one with a touch of Old Bay -- and is selling the sauces in stores ranging from Whole Foods in Mount Washington to Graul's in Mays Chapel, as well as at the Towson Farmers Market.

Photos by Steve Ruark