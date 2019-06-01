101 York student housing project protest [Pictures]

Towson American Legion member John Adair, center, of Towson, hands out signs before a demonstration against the 101 York student housing complex planned for downtown Towson Thursday, May 15, in Towson.

Community members and American Legion members are protesting the 101 York student housing complex planned for a site inside the Towson Triangle in downtown Towson and its effect on traffic, crime and parking in nearby neighborhoods. They are also protesting the possible adverse effect on the environment of the stream bed on the Legions property.

Photos by Steve Ruark