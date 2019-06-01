Don’t miss: 48 hour flash sale on Brews & O's tickets. Use code "BREWS15" for $15 off your ticket.
Maryland Baltimore County Towson

Girls lacrosse previews for Dulaney, Hereford, Loch Raven and Towson [Pictures]

Hereford won the Baltimore County girls lacrosse championship last season, and Loch Raven captured a Class 2A/1A regional title before falling in the state semifinals. Dulaney was one game away from reaching the state's final four, and Towson was ousted in the first round of the regionals. Here's the outlook for the four teams this season.
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
73°