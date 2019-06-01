Girls lacrosse previews for Dulaney, Hereford, Loch Raven and Towson [Pictures]

File photo/2013
Hereford's 2013 record: 14-5. Coach Anne Ensor's quote: "We have a smaller squad this year, so all of our practices should be focused and productive. No reason we shouldn't be competitive." Breakdown: Hereford won its first Baltimore County championship since 2010 last year. Because of injuries, reserves stepped up and helped the Bulls earn a thrilling 13-12 double- overtime victory over Catonsville in the Baltimore County final. But the Bulls' bid to reach the state tournament's final four ended in a loss to C. Milton Wright in the regional finals. The attack should be stronger with the return of junior midfielder Noelle Funk (knee surgery) and senior attacker Brooke Kovinsky (hip injury) to a lineup that returns junior midfield Caroline May (19 goals, team-high 24 assists) and senior middies Sarah Ashwood (33 goals, 3 assists) and Casey Kotchenreuter. Senior Hana Tankersley and sophomore Rachel Karwacki return to the midfield, where they'll be joined by juniors Caitlin Katchmar and Megan Anderson. Senior Lacey Brown and junior Maria Collacchi are experienced attackers and they'll get contributions from junior Maggie Gutberlet. Seniors Kennie Herbenar and Melissa Meehling, junior Lucy Reider and sophomore Alyx Oakley headline a defense that also includes junior Hollis King and freshmen Ella Tankersley and Emma Reider. Sophomore goalie Cassidy Nozemack and freshman Emily Caplan provide the last line of defense.
SEE MORE GALLERIES
File photo/2013
Loch Raven's 2013 record: 8-6. Coach Tracy Hanley's quote: "We have our strongest attack we have had in years." Breakdown: Attack will be the Raiders' strength with senior Caleigh Belkoff and junior Alexis Corbitt expected to lead. Additional scoring should come from freshman attacker Taylor Dodd. "She is phenomenal," the coach said. The return of senior midfielder Courtney Genovese and junior midfielder Lindsey Wagner should help make up for the graduation of last year's leading scorer, Meredith Moore. Genovese scored 42 goals last year, and Wagner totaled 31 goals and 13 assists. Junior midfielder Lindsey Farrell adds excellent depth to the position. Defense is where Loch Raven had its biggest losses to graduation. Senior Emma Norman leads a unit that also includes junior Yelee Kim and sophomores Alyssa Demski and Veda Nowowieski. In goal, the Raiders feature sophomore Kyra Anderson and junior Erin Cullinan.
SEE MORE GALLERIES
Hereford won the Baltimore County girls lacrosse championship last season, and Loch Raven captured a Class 2A/1A regional title before falling in the state semifinals. Dulaney was one game away from reaching the state's final four, and Towson was ousted in the first round of the regionals. Here's the outlook for the four teams this season.