Girls lacrosse previews for Dulaney, Hereford, Loch Raven and Towson [Pictures]

File photo/2013

Hereford's 2013 record: 14-5. Coach Anne Ensor's quote: "We have a smaller squad this year, so all of our practices should be focused and productive. No reason we shouldn't be competitive." Breakdown: Hereford won its first Baltimore County championship since 2010 last year. Because of injuries, reserves stepped up and helped the Bulls earn a thrilling 13-12 double- overtime victory over Catonsville in the Baltimore County final. But the Bulls' bid to reach the state tournament's final four ended in a loss to C. Milton Wright in the regional finals. The attack should be stronger with the return of junior midfielder Noelle Funk (knee surgery) and senior attacker Brooke Kovinsky (hip injury) to a lineup that returns junior midfield Caroline May (19 goals, team-high 24 assists) and senior middies Sarah Ashwood (33 goals, 3 assists) and Casey Kotchenreuter. Senior Hana Tankersley and sophomore Rachel Karwacki return to the midfield, where they'll be joined by juniors Caitlin Katchmar and Megan Anderson. Senior Lacey Brown and junior Maria Collacchi are experienced attackers and they'll get contributions from junior Maggie Gutberlet. Seniors Kennie Herbenar and Melissa Meehling, junior Lucy Reider and sophomore Alyx Oakley headline a defense that also includes junior Hollis King and freshmen Ella Tankersley and Emma Reider. Sophomore goalie Cassidy Nozemack and freshman Emily Caplan provide the last line of defense.