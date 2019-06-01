'Sopranos' actor Chianese sings at Stella Maris [Pictures]

Dominic Chianese sang "Proud Mary" and "You Are My Sunshine," among other engaging songs, to the residents.

Actor and singer Dominic Chianese, known for his role as Corrado John "Uncle Junior" Soprano in HBO's The Sopranos, sings for residents at Stella Maris nursing home in Timonium, Monday, Feb. 3, 2014. Chianese appeared as part of his Joy Through Art Foundation, which received a donation from the Heath Facilities Association of Maryland.

Staff photos by Jon Sham