Staff photo by Brian Krista

Luisa Paucchi of Alexandria, Va., leads fellow protestors in a chant as they look to raise awareness against the cruelty and conditions of the Baltimore County Animal Shelter during a protest organized by the group, Reform Baltimore County Animal Services, outside the old courthouse in Towson on Monday, April 7. Paucchi made the trip from her home to support the cause since she's gotten animals from BCAS in the past.