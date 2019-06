Gilman's Torben Ginsburg dives to save the ball during the volleyball match against Gilman.

Gilman's Tyler Wakefield spikes the ball during warm-ups for the Calvert Hall versus Gilman boy's volleyball match at Gilman High School on Oct. 11.

Gilman hosts Calvert Hall in a volleyball match where the winner takes first place in the A Conference on Friday, Oct. 11.

Photos by Scott Serio