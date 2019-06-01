Robert E. Lee Park outing

Although the canoeing and kayaking excursions around Lake Roland in Robert E. Lee Park were canceled because of weather concerns, that didn't stop people from enjoying the park on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2015. On Monday, Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz announced the new name of the park, Lake Roland, during a groundbreaking ceremony for the $1.2 million Lake Roland Nature and Environmental Education Center, which is expected to open in April 2016.