Michael Phelps' 22 Olympic medal moments [Pictures]
At the 2012 Olympic Games in London, Towson native Michael Phelps has marched to become the greatest medal-winning Olympian of all time. Phelps had 16 entering the Games - 14 gold and two bronze. He needed three - 19 overall - to eclipse the record of 18 by Soviet gymnast Larisa Latynina. He did it by July 31 with two silvers and a gold, and then just kept on winning. The following are Phelps' medal moments from Athens 2004, Beijing 2008 and now London 2012.