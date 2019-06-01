Michael Phelps' 22 Olympic medal moments [Pictures]

On Aug. 15 at the 2004 Athens Olympics, United States swimmers, from left, Ian Crocker and Neil Walker show dejection while Michael Phelps seems shocked as they and Jason Lezak (in water) look at the official time, showing that South Africa and the Netherlands edged them, respectfully, in the Men's 4 X 100-meter freestyle relay finals. The team, and Phelps, took home the bronze, but Phelps clearly didn't care for finishing third. Medal Count: 1 gold, 1 bronze = 2 total

The start of something big: On Aug. 14, 2004, in the Athens Olympic games, Michael Phelps, shown here during the butterfly leg of his race, captured his first gold medal with a win in the 400-meter individual medley. Phelps set a world record of 4:08.26 in the Summer Olympic Games in Athens, Greece. Medal Count: 1 gold = 1 total

At the 2012 Olympic Games in London, Towson native Michael Phelps has marched to become the greatest medal-winning Olympian of all time. Phelps had 16 entering the Games - 14 gold and two bronze. He needed three - 19 overall - to eclipse the record of 18 by Soviet gymnast Larisa Latynina. He did it by July 31 with two silvers and a gold, and then just kept on winning. The following are Phelps' medal moments from Athens 2004, Beijing 2008 and now London 2012.