Hereford's Matt Lewis celebrates his second quarter goal against Kent Island during the Class 3A-2A boys lacrosse championship game at UMBC Stadium.

Hereford's Matt Lewis, right, shoots and scores Hereford's last goal of the game against Kent Island goalie Dylan Abplanalp, left, in the fourth quarter.

Hereford Boys Lacrosse loses for the first time in their nine appearances in the State Lacrosse 3A-2A championships at UMBC falling to Kent Island 8-6.

Photo by: Kenneth K. Lam/The Baltimore Sun