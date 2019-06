Staff photo by Sarah Pastrana, Patuxent Publishing

Towson University acting major Matthew Jeffers wrote a letter to encourage the Ravens in December, and was invited to the Owings Mills training facility to meet the team. Jeffers has a rare form of dwarfism and endured 20 surgeries as a child. He wrote in his letter that "the only disability in life is a bad attitude." His story will be featured on ESPN's Super Bowl pregame show.