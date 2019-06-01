Construction projects around Towson [Pictures]
Several redevelopment and construction projects around Towson are set to define the Baltimore County seat for many years to come. Grocery stores, movie theaters, restaurants, schools and more are all on tap to be completed over the next few years. Here are some of the ongoing projects in Towson, and click here for a comprehensive look at Towson's redevelopment.
Compiled by Jon Meoli and Dan Griffin
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad