Cockeysville distillery collapse [Pictures]

Staff photo by Brian Krista
Emergency personnel respond to the former whiskey distillery building, currently vacant, in the 10900 block of York Road which began to collapse as a result of Hurricane Sandy in Cockeysville, Md., on Tuesday, October 30, 2012.
A police officer put down cones to divert traffic further away from the former whiskey distillery building, currently vacant, in the 10900 block of York Road which began to collapse as a result of Hurricane Sandy in Cockeysville, Md., on Tuesday, October 30, 2012.
A portion of the old distillery building in the 10900 block of York Road collapsed Tuesday morning due to the punishment former Hurricane Sandy inflicted on the structure.
