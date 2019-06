Photo by Karen Jackson

With tears and a smile, Zaria Greene, 14, a Randalstown HIgh School student, hugs superintendent of Baltimore County Public Schools Dr. Joe Hairston before boarding a charter bus to take her and students from nine Baltimore county high schools to BWI Airport to begin their journey with the China Cultural Exchange Program with Tie Yi School in XiÕan, China Sunday. Greene is the youngest student going on the 7-week trip.