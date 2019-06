Staff photo by Nicole Martyn

(From left) Children attending Robert E. Lee Park's bike rodeo watch as a representative from Bike Maryland performs a safety check on a bicycle. From left are: Jackson Pflug, 6, of Baltimore, Timur Malamud, 10, of Lutherville, Henry Heneghan, 7, of West Towson, Jemma Bain, 6, of Baltimore County's Lake Avenue neighborhood and Evan Bain, 10 of Baltimore County's Lake Avenue neighborhood.