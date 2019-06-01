Baltimore County Christian Workcamp [Pictures]

Photo by Steve Ruark, Baltimore Sun Media Group
Steve Lippy, right, of Lutherville, secretary of Baltimore County Christian Workcamp, and Frank Thomas, of Cockeysville, co-chair of the organization, chat outside a garage where they store materials and equipment outside Hunt's Memorial United Methodist Church in Towson.
Photo by Steve Ruark, Baltimore Sun Media Group
Hunt's Memorial United Methodist Church in Towson hosts a week-long Baltimore County Christian Work camp during which 200-300 volunteers take on painting, repair and building projects in homes of those in need.
Photos by Steve Ruark, Baltimore Sun Media Group