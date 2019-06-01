Mount St. Joseph vs. Loyola Blakefield boys basketball [Pictures]
Boys basketball action in the opening round of the Baltimore Catholic League Tournament between Mount St. Joseph and Loyola Blakefield during a game at Mount St. Joseph's High School in Baltimore Friday, Feb. 22. The game was the final basketball game to be played at Memorial Gymnasium after 60 years of action. Read about the game here.
Staff photos by Brian Krista
