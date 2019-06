John Falconer, right, a fellow volunteer of Rob Williams, talks to his friend in the kitchen while he packs bread and soup to give to homeless people in Towson.

Rob Williams, a Rodgers Forge resident and Citizens on Patrol volunteer, stacks blankets in the living room of his home just after midnight on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2014 before taking them out to give to Towson's homeless to help during the recent cold snap.

Towson residents Rob Williams and John Falconer have begun collecting donated blankets and food to deliver to homeless people in the area this winter. On Thursday, Jan. 9 just after 12 a.m., the two, who are also Rodgers Forge Citizens on Patrol, drove around town looking for homeless people to assist.

Staff photos by Jon Sham