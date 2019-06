Baltimore Lutheran School senior Ivy Lynch and her teammates run drills at a practice at the school in Towson on Thursday, April 3.

Baltimore Lutheran School girls lacrosse coach John Tucker runs drills with freshman Megan Chojnacki during practice in the arena beside the school in Towson.

Baltimore Lutheran's girls lacrosse team, now headed by renowned coach John Tucker, is seeing great improvement on the field. Photos from a team practice on Thursday, April 3, 2014 at the school in Towson.

Staff photos by Jon Sham