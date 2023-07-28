Swimmers from Dulaney, Meadowbrook, Padonia Park, Springdale and Springlake shine at Straehle Invitational

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Dulaney's Isla Derbyshire gets ready to spring from the blocks at the start of the Girls 8 & Under 25 Meter Backstroke during the Straehle Invitational Meet at Padonia Park Club on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Several local swimmers rose to the top at the Straehle Invitational swim meet held at Padonia Park Club on Wednesday, but none could top Springlake’s Hartley Vercollone.

In the 11-12 girls age group, she captured the individual medley, freestyle and butterfly and was also on the victorious 200 free relay.

Dulaney’s Tim Mihok (11-12 boys), also won three individual events, winning fly, free and IM. Dulaney’s Lily Navari (8-and-under girls), won the free and fly and was second in breaststroke.

Meadowbrook’s Jack Zohorsky won butterfly and backstroke and was second in breaststroke in the 8-and-under age group.

Padonia’s Maddie Hopkins (8-and-under) won the breaststroke and Kyle Bitz (15-and-over boys) was victorious in breaststroke.

Springdale’s Kyan Siri (13-14 boys) was the only swimmer from his squad to finish in the top 10. He placed third in the free and IM.

Here is a look at the swimmers from the five local pools who finished in the top 10:

Dulaney's Tim Mihok won the freestyle, butterflly and individual medley at the Straehle Invitational meet at Padonia Park Club. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Dulaney Dolphins

8-and-under girls 25 freestyle: Lilly Navari 1st, 16.80; Gwendolyn Smith 10th, 18.77

8-and-under girls 25 backstroke: Gwendolyn Smith 9th, 23:22

8-and-under girls 25 butterfly: Lilly Navari 1st, 19:66; Gwendolyn Smith 2nd 20.14

8-and-under girls 25 breaststroke: Lilly Navari 2nd, 23.81

8-and-under boys breaststroke: Cooper Goodson 1st, 23.67

9-10 girls fly: Luciana Smith 1st, 16.34

9-10 boys fly: Grafton Golembiesky 2nd, 17.51

9-10 girls breaststroke: Lucian Smith 4th, 20.93

9-10 boys breaststroke: Grafton Golemiesky 6th, 21:83

9-10 girls 100 IM: Luciana Smith 6th, 1:30.63

9-10 boys 100 IM: Graham Golembiesky 8th, 1:33.57

11-12 boys free: Tim Mihok 1st, 28.82; Josh Navari 9th, 31.19

11-12 girls backstroke Cecelia Perich 9th, 37.03

11-12 boys fly: Tim Mihok 1st, 29.67

11-12 breaststroke: Josh Navari 7th, 41.79

11-12 boys 100 IM: Tim Mihok 1st, 1:10.35

13-14 girls free: Ella Navari 8th, 1:05.01

13-14 boys free: Sal Anello 7th, 58.23

13-14 girls backstroke Ella Navari 1st, 32:82

13-14 girls fly: Ella Navari 7th, 32:51

13-14 boys breaststroke: Sal Anello 4th, 34.91

13-14 boys 100 IM: Sal Anello 7th, 1:08.95

15-and-over girls breaststroke: Julia Mihok 4th, 37.00

Mixed 8-and-under 100 free relay: Cooper Goodson, Gwendolyn Smith, Lilly Navari, Tyler Radovich 2nd, 1:17.2

11-12 200 boys free relay: Caden Connor, Gavin Uhlig, Josh Navari, Tim Mihok 7th, 2:14.01

Dulaney's Ella Navari, bottom, and other swimmers compete in the Girls 13-14 50-meter backstroke during the Straehle Invitational Meet. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Meadowbrook Tomatoes

8-and-under boys 25 fly: Jack Zohorsky 1st, 16.78

8-and-under boys 25 backstroke Jack Zohorsky 1st, 20.94

8-and-under girls 25 breaststroke: Gloria Ibenana 6th, 25.76

8-and-under boys 25 breaststroke: Jack Zohorsky 2nd, 24.27

13-14 boys breaststroke: Paul Liu 2nd, 34.00

Mixed 8-and-under 100 free relay: Henry Ernst, Evelyn Hahn, Michael Farrell, Corbin Gullett 6th, 1:21.47

13-14 boys 200 free relay: Luke McAvinue, Paul Liu, Owen Panlilio, Luca Wang 9th, 2:11.97

Padonia's Caiden Trainor, top, swims alongside Springlake's Oliver Stanley as they approach the finish in the Boys 11-12 50 meter backstroke at the Straehle Invitational meet. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Padonia

8-and-under girls breaststroke: Maddie Hopkins 1st, 23.72; Liliana Laumann 9th, 26.03

8-and-under girls 25 backstroke Adriana Blaha 6th, 22:83

8-and-under boys backstroke Calvin Offutt 7th, 22:48

9-10 boys free: Landon Laumann 8th, 35.73

9-10 boys backstroke Cort Hopkins 9th, 20.33

9-10 boys breaststroke: Landon Laumann 3rd, 20.53

11-12 boys IM: Caiden Trainor 3rd, 1:15.04

11-12 boys backstroke Caiden Trainor 2nd, 34.36

11-12 boys fly: Caiden Trainor 4th, 43:97

15-and-over girls IM: Krysta Blaha 2nd, 1:10.98

15-and-over boys backstroke Kyle Bitz 2nd, 23:35

15-and-over girls free: Krysta Blaha 2nd, 1:02.21

15-and-over boys fly: Kyle Bitz 2nd, 27.01

15-and-over girls breaststroke: Krysta Blaha 2nd, 36.23

15-and-over boys breaststroke: Kyle Bitz, 1st, 30.67

Mixed 8-and-under 100 free relay: Calvin Offutt, Owen Hunter, Adriana Blaha, Maddie Hopkins 7th, 1:22.22

9-10 boys 200 free relay: William Casper, Grant Hall, Cort Hopkins, Landon Laumann 9th, 2:33.70

Mixed 15-and-over 200 free relay: Krysta Blaha, Isha Chaudhuri, Rik Chaudhuri, Kyle Bitz 5th, 1:52.66

Springdale's Kyan Siri finished third in the freestyle and butterfly at the Straehle Invitational swim meet. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Springdale Stars

13-14 boys free: Kyan Siri 3rd, 57.03

13-14 boys fly: Kyan Siri 3rd, 28.63

Springlake's Hartley Vercollone, shown winning the girls 11-12 100 individual medley, also won the freestyle, butterfly and was on the winning 200 free relay at the Straehle Invitational meet at Padonia Park Club. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Springlake

8-and-under boys 25 backstroke Benjamin Pomper 8th, 22.73

8-and-under boys 25 fly: Benjamin Pomper 10th, 22:48

8-and-under boys 25 breaststroke: Benjamin Pomper 4th, 26.09

9-10 girls IM: Ruby Stanley 4th, 1:25.92

9-10 boys IM: Jonathan Pomper 2nd, 1:23.31

9-10 girls free: Ruby Stanley 2nd, 32.87

9-10 boys free: Jonathan Pomper 2nd, 32.90

9-10 girls fly: Ruby Stanley 2nd, 16.36

9-10 boys fly: Jonathan Pomper 2nd, 16.71

11-12 girls IM: Hartley Vercollone 1st, 1:08.92; Kendall Raley 10th, 1:20.04

11-12 boys IM: Oliver Stanley 8th, 1:17.84

11-12 girls free: Hartley Vercollone 1st, 28.85

11-12 boys backstroke Oliver Stanley, 1st, 34.15

11-12 girls fly: Hartley Vercollone 1st, 30.03

11-12 boys fly: Oliver Stanley 5th, 35.03

11-12 girls breaststroke: Kendall Raley 3rd, 39.44

13-14 girls IM: Kyla Bushy 7th, 1:14.37; Hannah Matteini 8th, 1:14.48

13-14 boys IM: Jacob Villagomez 8th, 1:08.95

13-14 girls free: Madeline Ryan 1st, 59.52; Kyla Bushey 6th, 1:04.73; Hannah Matteini 9th, 1:06.49; Ella Murray 10th, 1:05.82

13-14 boys breaststroke: Jacob Villagomez 4th, 31.14

13-14 girls breaststroke: Hannah Matteini 1st, 35.99; Maya Raley

13-14 girls backstroke Madeline Ryan 3rd, 32.86; Kyla Bushey, 6th, 34.67

13-14 boys fly: Jacob Villagomez 6th, 29.61 7th, 38.19

13-14 girls fly: Madeline Ryan 5th, 31.93; Myla Raley 8th, 32.52

11-12 girls 200 free relay: Kendall Raley, Rayna Yetter, Elyse Momenzadeh, Hartley Vercollone 1st, 2:05.20

11-12 boys 200 free relay: Burke Blaze, Ryan Beal, Noah Mays, Ben Schlenker 1st, 2:14.02

13-14 girls 200 free relay: Hannah Matteini, Maya Raley, Ella Murray, Madleine Ryan 1st, 1:59.29

