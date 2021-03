Dulaney's #8, Tristin Forby intercepts a 4th down pass on the 2-yard line. He fumbled as a result of being tackled, recovered by Towson in the end zone for Towson's 1st score of the game. Rivals meet on the football field as Towson hosts Dulaney Football Saturday March 20, 2021. Dulaney defeated Towson 32-16. (Jeffrey F. Bill)