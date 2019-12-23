Merry and bright is how the Trivett family likes to greet to the holiday season as they adorn their home in the Springlake community with a brilliant display of Christmas lights.
With more than 15,000 lights making up this year’s display, the Trivetts’ home lights up their corner of Galewood Road so brightly that the neighbors good-naturedly joke that they need to use blackout shades given the intensity of the lights.
Starting back in 2006, when the family moved into their house on Galewood Road, Mark Trivett decided to start decorating and building his lights’ display. Christmas is by far his favorite holiday and he loves all types of Christmas lights and decorations, which he traces back to his father’s love of decorating for Christmas.
Mark began expanding his decorating by adding more and more lights and soon was assisted by his wife, Shelly, and their three daughters, Faith, Summer and Hope. One year, they decided to count exactly how many lights were in their display, and the grand total was 2,500. Each year since they’ve added more and more lights and with 15,000 lights, they now have a display of which Clark Griswold of “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” would be proud!
With a mixture of Mark’s favorite colored lights and Shelly’s preferred white lights, the house is a festive blend of their styles. Trimmed from top to bottom with lights lining the roof, outlining the windows and looping across the garage, it makes the Trivett house truly one to see.
The light display is definitely a labor of love as it takes a good 40 to 60 hours to prepare and set up, so while the lights get turned off right after New Year’s Day, the goal is usually to get them down by Easter!
But Mark says he loves the decorating and that his kids enjoy it as well now, which makes him want to continue the tradition.
Mark also points out that there are lots of great lights and displays in the Springlake and Coachford neighborhoods right off Padonia Road if anyone is searching for some local light displays. Sounds like a strong recommendation from a guy who thinks that Clark Griswold’s birthday should be a national holiday.
The Cockeysville Volunteer Fire Company (CVFC) once again took on the very important job of escorting Santa Claus around our local neighborhoods over the past few weeks.
With stops in Springdale, Hunt Valley Station, Highland Ridge and Sherwood Hill, Santa had a fancy new ride this year with the introduction of Sled 398, the newest addition to the fleet of the CVFC.
Members worked throughout the year to rebuild Santa’s sleigh from the ground up, and their hard work resulted in a beautiful, sleek sled that carried Santa on his rounds. Thanks to CVFC for taking on this key job to the delight of so many local youngsters.