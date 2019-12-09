In preparation for the parade, she has put in hours of rehearsal to perfect the dance routine, first learning the choreography at home via video and then for several days in New York City in the days leading up to the parade. The troupe has a coveted spot in the parade marching just before Santa Claus ending with a dance performance in Herald Square. Morgan embraced the marching and the dance and could even be spotted during the television broadcast which is seen by over 3.5 million people.