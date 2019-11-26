With December quickly approaching, the Dulaney Theatre Company is offering the perfect way to kick off the holiday season with a double feature of Christmas classics, “Elf the Musical JR.” and “Charlie Brown Christmas.”
As Buddy the Elf likes to say, “The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear,” and the talented members of the Dulaney Theatre Company plan to do just that when they present performances from Dec. 5 through Dec. 7 in the Dulaney High School auditorium.
Each show will begin with the beloved “Charlie Brown Christmas,” featuring Rushil Byatnal as Charlie Brown, Marley Edwards as Snoopy, Kate Saumell as Lucy and Pierce Elliott as Linus, with Katie Flynn, Todd Williams, Hayden Dowla, Anna Stein, Jenny Barbour, Katy Peddicord and Sara Schultz rounding out the rest of the Peanuts gang.
The second act will be the lighthearted “Elf the Musical JR.,” with Alex Mungo as Buddy the Elf, Patrick Januario as Charlie, Katie Gardner as Shawanda and Hayden Dowla as Sam. Other featured players in “Elf” included Rory Peddicord, Annaliese Molavi, Evy Kohler, Ben Clement, Grace Jecelin and Sabrina Kuhn, along with several cast members that have roles in both shows.
Other ensemble members will include Lucy Pomles, Rachel Kipperman, Tori Najera, Julia Nicoll, Riley Fisher, Isabella Briggs, Cassidy Siegel, Maya Chebert and Sarah Garman. Of course, the main man himself, Santa Claus, will be played by Dulaney High School’s own assistant principal, Dr. Robert Murray.
Equally important is the behind-the-scenes crew, especially since the vision for the production and the tech work for all Dulaney Theatre productions are handled by students. This includes the entire set, props, lights, sound, and costumes.
The student stage manager is Abeisha Jeyavijiithan and other students serving in major roles include Olivia Mezzulo and Sam Smith on sets, Jonah Lin on lights, Kristine Xie on sound, Imani Hamilton-Carrington, Caroline Horn and Taiayla Marshall creating costumes and Claire McGinnity on props. Behind these leaders is an immense crew of almost 50 other students who are working to make the show a success.
Performances are at 7 p.m. on Dec. 5, 6 and 7, along with a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday, Dec. 7. Tickets, which cost $12, can be purchased at the door.
The Dulaney High School football team just wrapped up one of its best seasons in recent years and even made its first trip to the playoffs since 2004. The team fell short in its 4A North Regional playoff game to Paint Branch High School, but several players have been recognized for their accomplishments on the field.
Junior Nick Schiefelbein was named to the All-Division team and Christian Jackson and JR Harrison, both seniors, will play in the Baltimore Touchdown Club’s All-Star Classic, an event that brings together the top football players in the region.
The Dulaney Lions also will be well represented in the BCPS Senior Showcase, with five athletes playing in the annual game, which is scheduled for Dec. 2 at Catonsville High School. Harrison (DB/WR) and Jackson (WR/DE) will be joined by fellow seniors John DeFelice (K/T), Brian Graziano (DT/QB) and Geronimo Woodard (LB/RB). Congratulations to all the players!