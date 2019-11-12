Amanda Schumacher, a kindergarten teacher at Padonia International Elementary School, tried her luck on “Wheel of Fortune” and walked away a big winner.
Amanda, who lives in Baldwin and has been a kindergarten teacher for the past four years, put her letter skills to the test Oct. 29, and she came away with $50,865 in cash and prizes.
Amanda had a strong performance during the first part of the show deciphering phrases like “Puppies & Dogs” and “Places to Go & People to See” which helped her earn $5,100 in cash and a trip to St Thomas valued at almost $8,000.
She scored more than both her competitors combined, and with that top score she earned a trip to the final round.
It was at this point that Amanda really took charge, as she quickly solved the puzzle with few clues. Faced with just three letters in the two-word phrase, Amanda was able to turn “_ _ _ N US” into “JOIN US” on the very first try.
For her efforts in the bonus round, Amanda won a shiny, red MINI Cooper worth $33,925!
Cheered on by her family and friends in the audience and by the entire Padonia International community back in Cockeysville, Amanda scored the big win on the national stage on the popular game show.
The Race for Education has been an annual event at Pot Spring Elementary School for the past decade, and this year’s race was once again a great success.
Students seek sponsors and then the entire school, from kindergarteners to fifth-graders, participate in the jog-a-thon, which involves students jogging or walking around a quarter-mile track to see how many laps they can cover in an hour.
This year’s race already has met the fundraising target, bringing the total for the past decade to about $200,000 raised.
Proceeds from the race generally benefit a specific project at the school, like a new playground, outdoor classroom, gardens, meadows and more. This year, the money raised from the Race For Education will support the new school-wide theater program.
Partnering with the organization Imagination 101, the students will be presenting “Seussical the Musical Jr.” in January.
The theater program will be incorporated into the classroom as well as after-school activities, as the students sing, dance, act, build sets and basically run the show. The culmination of all their hard work will come when the show is presented on Saturday, Jan. 25, at 7 p.m., at Dulaney High School.
Sounds like it will be a fantastic show and what a wonderful way to use the proceeds from the Race for Education.