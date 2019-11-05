By the end of 2019, the Student Support Network will have provided more than $200,000 in monetary and in-kind donations to help combat local student hunger and poverty. Originally the Loch Raven Network, started by Laurie Taylor-Mitchell in 2015, the nonprofit group became Student Support Network in 2018 to reflect its expanded mission of aiding Baltimore County Public Schools. This time last year, Taylor-Mitchell was invited to the State House and named “Community Activist of the Year.”