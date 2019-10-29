The rank of Eagle Scout is the highest level of achievement for a Boy Scout, and on Oct. 13, Cockeysville resident and recent Dulaney High School graduate Jeffrey Bowerman was awarded his Eagle Scout rank.
On top of earning more than 20 merit badges, demonstrating leadership and Scout spirit, Jeff built a three-bin compost system at Oregon Ridge Nature Center for his community service project. Located near the community garden, the compost system allows gardeners to repurpose plant waste as new soil.
Jeff was the 108th Scout to achieve the rank of Eagle for Boy Scout Troop 742 out of Towson. Jeff is now attending Drexel University in Philadelphia, pursuing a degree in computer science. Congratulations, Jeff!
The Dulaney athletics program is a powerhouse with more than 1,000 students participating and excelling in sports each year. Since 2003, the Dulaney Athletic Hall of Fame has recognized outstanding athletes and coaches who have made significant contributions to the school’s sports programs.
Class of 2019 members Dawn Will Cliffe, Sean Heffernan, Kevin Kilner, Kirk Thurston and Nick Warner will be inducted at a ceremony on Nov. 1 at Hunt Valley Country Club.
The women’s volleyball teams of 1999 and 2000 also will be recognized as the Team of Distinction for their achievements as back-to-back 4A state champions, with consecutive 20-0 seasons.
Dawn Will Cliffe, a 1996 graduate, was a three-sport athlete playing volleyball, basketball and lacrosse.
She won all-county and all-academic honors and was recognized in particular for her skills on the lacrosse field. Dawn played lacrosse for Virginia Tech and has since been inducted into the Virginia Tech Hall of Fame.
Sean Heffernan, Class of 1998, was a lacrosse standout at Dulaney and an integral part of the 1989 and 1990 state champion teams. Sean was named the Baltimore County Player of the Year in 1990. He started his college career at Essex Community College, which won the 1991 NJCAA National Title, and then continued his career at Loyola University.
Another star lacrosse player and 1976 graduate, Kevin Kilner, was part of the first state lacrosse championship team for Dulaney, and he was recognized as a U.S. high school All-American.
Kevin continued his lacrosse career at Johns Hopkins University, winning three NCAA Division I championships. He played one year of professional lacrosse before moving onto a successful career as a television and film actor.
Kirk Thurston, Class of 1983, was twice named a U.S. high school All-American for lacrosse and was part of the 1983 undefeated championship team.
Kirk went on to the University of Maryland, where he played lacrosse from 1983 to 1987 and then played and coached in the Major Indoor Lacrosse League.
Nick Warner, a 2002 graduate, was an outstanding soccer goalie during his time at Dulaney, helping the team become the 1999 4A state champions. During his career at Dulaney, Nick had 26 shutouts and won Baltimore Sun honors.
He also played basketball and baseball while at Dulaney but continued on with soccer as a four-year starting goalie at Randolph-Macon College.
Congratulations to the new inductees, who join more than 100 other athletes in the Dulaney Athletic Hall of Fame.