According to the old slogan, you can “Be all you can be" in the Army, and that’s something that Mike Buscemi is taking to heart as he is now a private in the U.S. Army.
Mike enlisted back in March, while still a senior at Dulaney High School, and was sworn in as an active duty soldier during an Orioles game in mid-June. Since then, it has been a whirlwind of preparation, training and travel, but recently, Mike completed his field artillery basic combat training at Fort Sill in Oklahoma.
His family was able to join him for his graduation ceremony at Fort Sill before he shipped out to his next destination, Fort Huachuca in Arizona.
Mike will spend the next 17 weeks doing Advanced Individual Training (AIT) as he learns the skills to become an unmanned aircraft systems repairer, aka a drone mechanic.
Mike has long sought a career in the military, although as an avid sailor, he thought he was headed to the Navy. Ultimately, though, he decided the job opportunities with the Army seemed more diverse and interesting.
Mike is the son of Jane and Tony Buscemi and a lifelong resident of Sherwood Hill in Cockeysville. He is a graduate of Pot Spring Elementary, Cockeysville Middle School and a 2019 graduate of Dulaney High School. Congratulations and thank you for your service, Pvt. Buscemi!
On Sept. 15, the inaugural Bryan Read Memorial Mile was held on the track at Dulaney High School to honor and celebrate the life of Bryan Read. Bryan, the beloved athletic trainer for the Dulaney athletics program, recently lost his battle with colon cancer at just 36 years old.
Bryan had been the athletic trainer at Dulaney for the past 12 years as part of his job with Towson Sports Medicine, but the relationship he formed with the school was much more than that.
Bryan’s dedication to the student athletes was unparalleled, and he was a fixture on the sidelines at games, practices and events.
The more than 200 participants that gathered on a beautiful Sunday morning to remember Bryan were a mere fraction of the thousands of athletes whose lives he touched over the years. They came together to walk or run in remembrance of Bryan as well as share stories about him.
The funds raised during the Memorial Mile will benefit two initiatives at the school. The first will be to name the athletic training room at Dulaney after Bryan, and the second will be to grow the Bryan Read Scholarship Fund, which was first awarded last year.
The scholarship will be awarded annually to a Dulaney senior who represents Bryan’s dedication, resilience and loyalty to his profession and others.
Donations for the fund are still being accepted and can be directed to Dulaney Coaches Association, 255 E. Padonia Road, Timonium, MD 21093.