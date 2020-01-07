Back in December, Chessfest 2019 drew a crowd of chess-playing enthusiasts to Cockeysville Middle School for an evening of chess, food and fun. Described as a “celebration of chess” by organizer Glenn Segal, a science teacher at Cockeysville Middle, more than 80 students from across the area attended to play games, discuss chess and, in some cases, to play against coaches and other experienced chess players. On hand to challenge and encourage the student players were two master chess players, William Morrison, a two-time Maryland state champion, and Arkadiy Frenkel, a national master, along with two of the top student players in the state, Dulaney High School’s Joseph Tarantin and Anthony Granruth of Towson High School.