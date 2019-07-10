Towson University to host two free outdoor movie nights

Towson University will host two free outdoor family movie nights this summer.
The events at Johnny Unitas Stadium will allow moviegoers to set up blankets and lawn chairs on the field and track to watch films on the stadium video board, according to a news release.
The following movies will be screened at 7 p.m., with gates opening at 6 p.m.:
- July 20: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
- August 17: Aladdin
Moviegoers can bring food and drinks into the stadium. The first 200 people at each event can get free hot dogs, beverages and Rita’s Italian Ice, the release said.
Inflatables, balloon creations, a photo booth and face painting are also set to be on site.
The university is asking attendees to bring school supplies to donate to The Exchangeree, which provides supplies to classrooms in Baltimore County Public Schools.