Advertisement Advertisement Towson Baltimore County Maryland Monarch Butterfly Migration Sep 23, 2019 | 10:26 AM The Monarch butterfly migration is underway and Oregon Ridge Nature Center held an event to tag butterflies and release them for their overwintering flight to Mexico Saturday September 21, 2019. Next Gallery PHOTOS EU players at TU Advertisement Towson Catonsville Dulaney vs Western Tech Volleyball Sep 18, 2019 Soccer shots The Science of Air Pressure Concordia vs Pallotti girls soccer Towson Students Return Back-To-School Giveaway PICTURES: NeighborSpace Open Space Conservation York Manor Swim Club