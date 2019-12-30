With a gathering of 37 Science National Honor Society students from NDP and 32 from CHC, it was the biggest group from those schools in 11 years of annual participation. The stream cleanup effort at Loch Raven yielded a total of approximately 400 pounds of debris, which was collected and bagged from zones H & I. A special word of thanks is due to NDP biology teacher Tom Peri, who moderates the National Science Honor Society and coordinated the event for these students.