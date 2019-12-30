A Loch Raven Operation Clean Stream event had a tremendous turnout of student helpers from Notre Dame Preparatory School and Calvert Hall College High School on Saturday, Nov. 30.
With a gathering of 37 Science National Honor Society students from NDP and 32 from CHC, it was the biggest group from those schools in 11 years of annual participation. The stream cleanup effort at Loch Raven yielded a total of approximately 400 pounds of debris, which was collected and bagged from zones H & I. A special word of thanks is due to NDP biology teacher Tom Peri, who moderates the National Science Honor Society and coordinated the event for these students.
In other news from Notre Dame Prep, for the ninth consecutive year, NDP was named a Top Workplace by The Baltimore Sun on Dec. 6. Each year since the inception of the program, NDP has been included among this esteemed list of Baltimore employers.
“What an honor this is, especially since it results from feedback from our employee community,” says NDP Headmistress Sister Patricia McCarron. “Over the years, research has borne out that our faculty and staff feel deeply engaged with NDP’s mission of transformative education, and they are especially energized by our students.”
The evaluation for the Top Workplaces program is based upon feedback from an anonymous employee survey completed by faculty and staff. When asked why NDP is a great place to work, religion teacher Marcelle Williams said, “I get to be a part of a community that is dedicated to the development of young women who will go on and transform the world.”
Some items of Calvert Hall College high school news: Congratulations to robotics champions CHC Team 5588D, which won the HZR Stampede VEX Robotics Tournament on Dec. 7, defeating 40 teams. Calvert Hall’s Teams 5588C and 5588H also went undefeated in match play and advanced to the semifinals. Great work by some very talented and tech-savvy young men.
Congratulations, too, to Calvert Hall’s chemistry and forensic science teacher Charles Motsay, who was named the John G. Noppinger Endowed Chair for Instructional Leadership. He is the second faculty member to receive this award since it was established in 2014 (the first was Augie Miceli, in 2015).
Although Calvert Hall defeated long-standing rival Loyola Blakefield in the 100th annual Turkey Bowl football game on Thanksgiving morning, Loyola’s coach Anthony Zehyoue is a winner in the eyes of the Baltimore Ravens. Zehyoue was honored as a 2019 Baltimore Ravens’ High School Coach of the Week during a pre-game on-field ceremony at M&T Bank Stadium on Dec. 12.
Each week during the season, the Ravens honored a high school coach who has made a significant impact on his student-athletes. The prize includes a $2,000 donation to their school’s football program and an award from Ravens head coach John Harbaugh.