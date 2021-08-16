Towson University mandates masks in all indoor spaces on campus, effective today

Towson University updated its COVID-19 safety protocols, now requiring that everyone wear a mask in indoor locations, according to an announcement from Towson University President Kim Schatzel and Provost Melanie Perreault.
The changes took effect Monday for individuals at all university buildings, including those not on the core contiguous campus area.
Schatzel and Perreault outlined the protocol in an announcement last week, requiring all students, faculty, and staff to wear masks while indoors, regardless of vaccination status. The requirements apply to all university facilities, as well as visitors of those spaces.
“Masks are required to be worn in every building, except when alone in private spaces like offices and in residence halls with only roommates, or while briefly eating or drinking. Masks must be worn in common areas, while walking between locations indoors and when seated in open work stations, such as cubicles,” according to the announcement.
“Masks will continue to be required while on TU-provided community transportation, in health care settings — including the University Health Center and West Village Testing Center — and in settings where preschool and K-12 student groups are present.”
The decision was made following CDC guidance and Baltimore County’s recent announcement requiring masks in all county offices and facilities.