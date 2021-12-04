xml:space="preserve">
Baltimore County Christmas Tree Lighting | PHOTOS

(Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Baltimore County Christmas Tree Lighting | PHOTOS

By
Dec 03, 2021
Pictures from during the Baltimore County Christmas Tree Lighting in Towson on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.
(Brian Krista)
Baltimore County Christmas Tree Lighting
Visitors to Towson admire an inflatable decoration on Allegheny Avenue during the Baltimore County Christmas Tree Lighting in Towson on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Baltimore County Christmas Tree Lighting
People pose with an array of holiday characters during the Baltimore County Christmas Tree Lighting in Towson on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Baltimore County Christmas Tree Lighting
Mckenna Rowan, left, and Zoe Commodari sing Christmas carosl with other members of the Parkville Middle School Honors Chorus during the Baltimore County Christmas Tree Lighting in Towson on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Baltimore County Christmas Tree Lighting
Members of the Citywide Goldstarz Marching Band dance down Allegheny Avenue during the Baltimore County Christmas Tree Lighting in Towson on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Baltimore County Christmas Tree Lighting
Children pose together for family photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus during the Baltimore County Christmas Tree Lighting in Towson on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Baltimore County Christmas Tree Lighting
Santa Claus waves to people in the crowd as he arrives on the back of a fire truck during the Baltimore County Christmas Tree Lighting in Towson on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Baltimore County Christmas Tree Lighting
Two-year-old Drew Berger of Towson poses for a picture as he meets with Santa during the Baltimore County Christmas Tree Lighting in Towson on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Baltimore County Christmas Tree Lighting
Visitors to Towson move about the streets around the Baltimore County Christmas Tree on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Baltimore County Christmas Tree Lighting
Members of the Citywide Goldstarz Marching Band dance down Allegheny Avenue during the Baltimore County Christmas Tree Lighting in Towson on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Baltimore County Christmas Tree Lighting
Members of the Parkville Middle School Honors Chorus lead the crowd in Christmas carols during the Baltimore County Christmas Tree Lighting in Towson on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Baltimore County Christmas Tree Lighting
Drummers with the Citywide Goldstarz Marching Band wear Grinch-themed attire as they perform on Allegheny Avenue during the Baltimore County Christmas Tree Lighting in Towson on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Baltimore County Christmas Tree Lighting
Laura Wolcott of Dundalk poses for a selfie with her 4-year-old son Bryan in front of the lit Baltimore County Christmas Tree following its lighting in Towson on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Baltimore County Christmas Tree Lighting
Families gather around the lit Baltimore County Christmas Tree in Towson on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
