Advertisement Advertisement Towson Baltimore County Maryland Artist Will Brown Dec 16, 2020 at 7:46 AM Will Brown is a Towson-based artist known for painting portraits of children lost to gun violence. He is partnering with the American Cancer Society to paint cancer survivor art, 10% of which will be donated to the American Cancer Society. Next Gallery PHOTOS Clearing House Closing Advertisement Towson Towson Baltimore County Holiday Drive-Thru Baltimore County's drive-thru holiday event in Towson on Friday, December 4, 2020. By Brian Krista Dec 4, 2020 Towson Holiday Lights Holiday Decor in Towson Prospect Hill Cemetery Beech Tree Maryland Food Bank Delivers for Families in Need College choices for Catonsville girls lacrosse athletes at private schools American Heritage Girls Towson Troop Early Voting in Towson Advertisement