Baltimore County police identify woman who was found dead in White Marsh parking lot

Baltimore County police have identified the woman who was found dead in the parking lot of the old Rustic Inn in White Marsh last week.
The woman, Da Laine Eldean Johnson, 31, of no fixed address, was found with “trauma to the body” in the 11400 block of Philadelphia Road, county police spokesperson Ofc. Jennifer Peach said last week.
Police are investigating Johnson’s death as a homicide, but it wasn’t immediately clear Tuesday morning if the medical examiner has determined the cause and manner of death.
Law enforcement was notified of the body by an individual driving on Philadelphia Road past the parking lot who initially thought it was a Halloween decoration.
This story will be updated.