Holiday performances highlighted the season in central Baltimore County | COLUMN

The sights and sounds of the holiday season were plentiful and fun, and our community has a love of the arts that extends to all sorts of locations – schools, churches and beyond. Some wonderful performances took place over the month of December – often available online for additional viewing – and more are extending into the new year.

Just prior to the holidays, theater students from Dulaney High School visited two neighboring elementary schools, Pot Spring Elementary and Timonium Elementary to perform “Quest for the Seven Lunkets,” an adventurous play focused on problem-solving and perseverance. The students of the GT Theatre Arts 4 class performed for over 800 students and delighted them with the colorful and entertaining show.

It is always a thrill for the Dulaney students to visit the local elementary schools and in some cases, relive their own earlier days at those very schools. Even better, the young student love seeing the high schoolers come and put on a show for them According to Jane Martin, principal of Pot Spring Elementary, “Our students were mesmerized and really got the message to never give up.”

Under the direction of Tammy Moon, Dulaney’s theatre arts program offers various theatre courses in addition to an all-school fall play and spring musical.

Homeschool Harmonizers choir performs

Another local group, the Homeschool Harmonizers, performed its annual Christmas Concert on Dec. 17 and then followed it up a few days later with a spirited performance of “Jingle Bells” as a part of the WBAL Kids Campaign holiday radio broadcast. They also performed for the crowd gathered in the greenhouse at Valley View Farms Garden Center during twodays of festivities.

Under the direction of Jen Newgent, the Homeschool Harmonizers is a Christian organization committed to the musical and choral arts. The group of about 20strong sings a wide variety of choral music and is designed for students ages 9 and up – even those with no previous choral experience. There are limited spaces available for the spring semester if you have a youngster interested in exploring and expanding their musical side.

There will be one more chance this holiday season to catch the Homeschool Harmonizers in action at the Twelfth Night Concert at Immanuel Episcopal Church in Sparks on Thursday, Jan. 5 at 7 p.m. Newgent is the director of musical ministries at the church and this concert is the kickoff of a year-long celebration of Immanuel’s 150th anniversary.

Hunt Valley Wind Ensemble performs winter concert

The Hunt Valley Wind Ensemble is another local group that recently showcased its talents at its Most Peculiar Winter Concert, which was held in early December at Dulaney High School.

This group brings together adult amateur musicians to perform challenging musical selections for the local community and beyond. Founded in 2016 by Jenn Ambrosiano, as a way to give back to the community through music, the group holds several concerts each year from a variety of performance ensembles which include a woodwind quintet, concert band, brass ensemble and jazz ensemble.

Under the direction of Matthew Benner, conductor, and Joshua Baker, assistant conductor, the community group is open to all musicians. No audition is required – just a love of music and the ability to attend weekly rehearsals. Check out them out online at huntvalleywindensemble.org for more information or to watch a live stream of their entertaining winter concert.