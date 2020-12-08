During seasons of silence, Dulaney High athletes firm up college commitments

During a typical year, Dulaney High School athletic programs would be off to a great start. The field hockey team would probably have been back in the finals for the state championship, just like they have been for the past three years, and the winter basketball season would be getting underway in front of an enthusiastic crowd in a packed gym.
Of course, 2020 is a year like no other, and the fields and gyms for our Baltimore County Public Schools athletes have been silenced. However, six Dulaney student-athletes will be continuing with their athletic careers, as they have committed to playing on the collegiate level when they participated in special ceremonies as a part of National Signing Day on Nov. 11.
Kate Proefrock will attend Syracuse University in New York, where she will play attack for their nationally ranked field hockey team. Kate also ran track and played lacrosse during her time at Dulaney.
Samantha White is headed to play lacrosse at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois. Samantha was named to the Under Armour All-America Lacrosse Team and was the 2020 Towson Times Female Athlete of the Year. Samantha was also a standout player in both basketball and soccer while at Dulaney.
Ryan Conway will join the Seton Hall University Pirates in New Jersey to play basketball. Ryan, a talented point guard, was a highly sought-after recruit after racking up many accolades during his high school career.
Todd Mozoki will attend James Madison University in Virginia, where he will play baseball for the school. A right-handed pitcher, Todd was named to the All-Baltimore County team several times and been recognized with statewide honors.
Another pair of players will be headed to Pennsylvania to continue their sports careers. Conor Culp will attend Eastern University in St. Davids to play soccer as a goalkeeper. Griffin Tunison, a shortstop and second baseman, will play baseball at Mount Aloysius College in Cresson.
The National Signing Day event was arranged by new Dulaney High School athletic director Greg Karpers, who planned a wonderful, socially distant event with each athlete scheduled to have a private ceremony.
Photographer John Bowers, who is usually shooting the action from the sidelines, was on hand to capture photos of the event. Even better, through the magic of editing, John was able to bring the athletes together by combining the individual athletes into a group photo. Congratulations to all the athletes and best of luck in their college pursuits.
Two Dulaney High School coaches also were recognized recently, as State Coaches of the Year by the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA). The awards are given to just 22 coaches statewide in a variety of categories.
Kim Bettencourt, Dulaney’s varsity cheerleading coach, was honored with the award for Spirit. Kim has been at Dulaney since 2003 (as head coach since 2006), and her cheering squads not only cheer for all the athletes and students at the school but also are active in the community.
Anita Shaw, who heads up the Allied Sports at Dulaney, was recognized as the State Coach of the Year for Girls Corollary Sports. The Allied Sports Program affords students with disabilities an equal opportunity to participate in interscholastic sports. Anita coaches Allied soccer, bowling and softball, which are all vibrant and positive programs at the school.